Tye Ruotolo vowed to make up for his lackluster showing against Reinier de Ridder and accomplished what he set out to do at ONE Fight Night 13.

Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Stadium was treated to a brilliant catchweight submission grappling bout (180 lbs) between the 20-year-old prodigy against the MMA lightweight star Dagi Arslanaliev on Friday.

Arslanaliev’s Dagestani-style pressure wrestling kept Ruotolo on his heels early, as the Turkish finisher threatened him with a belly-to-belly throw.

The Atos standout was one step ahead and countered with a leg sweep, but Arslanaliev’s strong base kept the fight standing.

The match hit the ground at the 8:24 mark following Ruotolo’s botched hip throw, but he made up for it by going straight for a heel hook.

Arslanaliev scrambled out of it and established half guard position, as Ruotolo inverted and briefly locked in a triangle choke.

The youngest IBJJF world champion kept attacking from the bottom and secured another tight-heel hook.

This time, Arslanaliev appeared like he tapped from the joint lock and Ruotolo immediately let go of the hold. The Turkish standout protested and the match continued.

After the brief confusion, Ruotolo immediately dove for Arslanaliev’s back.

Even with only one hook in, he was able to get his choking arm under the neck and applied an immense squeeze to finish the rear-naked choke.

Final result: Tye Ruotolo defeats Dagi Arslanaliev via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:39 of round one (submission grappling - catchweight 180 lbs)

A hyped Ruotolo couldn’t contain his excitement in his post-event interview with Mitch Chilson, as he was awarded another $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

More good news came his way after Chilson confirmed that ONE is introducing an inaugural 185-pound submission grappling world title with Ruotolo earning the shot at gold.