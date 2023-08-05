ONE Fight Night 13 results: Mikey Musumeci submits Jarred Brooks with a nasty triangle/armbar in battle of champions

The champion vs. champion grappling match between Mikey Musumeci and Jarred Brooks certainly lived up to the billing in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on Friday.

True to his words, Musumeci went toe-to-toe with the wrestling-heavy Brooks, who completed a double leg takedown in his first shot.

‘The Monkey God’ bravely entered the BJJ prodigy’s vaunted guard and found himself in trouble right away.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ brilliantly threatened with a rubber guard entry before going straight to his patented Mikey Lock. Brooks frantically escaped the hold but once again found himself on the defensive following a quick armbar attempt from the Evolve MMA star.

The strawweight champ showed his brute strength by picking up Musumeci, but the slick grappler avoided the slam by pulling down on Brooks’ head.

The top-heavy Brooks tried to apply pressure from the top but his efforts were futile as the crafty Musumeci latched onto a heel hook attempt. Brooks received some oohs and aahs from the crowd following a fancy cartwheel pass, only to end up on a straight ankle lock from Musumeci.

The five-time IBJJF world champion scored a catch after he transitioned to a toe hold.

Brooks scrambled mightily and was about to get out but paid the price when he gave up his back around the halfway point of the 10-minute match.

Musumeci rode Brooks like a backpack, while the challenger did a great job of fighting the hands to avoid the choke. Interestingly enough, the referee stood up both fighters despite Musumeci’s tight body triangle.

Brooks completed another takedown but again had trouble passing Musumeci’s guard.

The end was nigh once the 26-year-old locked in a tight triangle choke and amped up the ante with an armbar in the process.

Brooks’ face turned into a shade of purple and had no choice but to tap.

Final result: Mikey Musumeci defeats Jarred Brooks via submission (armbar) at 7:30 of round one

Musumeci improved his record to a pristine 5-0 under ONE Championship and took home another $50,000 performance bonus.