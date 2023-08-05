ONE Fight Night 13 results: ‘Reug Reug’ dismantles ‘Buchecha’ in three-round thriller

Many expected Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida to smoke ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane in this heavyweight MMA contest. However, the Senegalese wrestling powerhouse proved them wrong on his way to the biggest win of his career after an impressive three-round showing at ONE Fight Night 13.

Kane cracked the Brazilian’s defense early on, landing a thumping head kick and huge striking combinations for days, which forced the 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion to switch levels.

Unfortunately for him, the Senegalese got a grip on his foe, dropped to his knees, and whacked punches to the ribs. ‘Reug Reug’ brought the grappling specialist up towards the end of the round and fired away with wild overhands that sent ‘Buchecha’ on wobbly feet.

The second round started at a much slower tempo after a bantamweight-paced contest in the opening frame. Kane, however, was more game to make a statement, and he did just that on the feet.

Almeida ate the 31-year-old’s left and right without much trouble, though. But despite his best effort to weather the storm, none of it struck any fear into the unbreakable spirit of Kane as he stayed one step ahead and went to work with his truck-like fists.

Both men took deep breaths as the third frame started, and the remaining five minutes presented the raucous crowd inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with a couple more plot twists.

Sensing that he was second best in the stand-up department, ‘Buchecha’ hunted for one takedown after another. On the flip side, the Senegalese continued frustrating his rival on the mats and whenever they traded upstairs.

Kane was handed a yellow card for grabbing his rival’s glove and shorts during his assaults, however. With him looking frustrated, Almeida took advantage and stormed in with a salvo of strikes to try and gain redemption.

However, 'Buchecha,' looking like a shadow of his former self, continued to be outpaced and outsmarted by ‘Reug Reug.' In the end, the Senegalese Hulk walked away with a clear-cut unanimous decision victory and a US$50,000 performance bonus while handing the undefeated superstar his first career defeat.

Official result: Oumar Kane def. Marcus Almeida via unanimous decision