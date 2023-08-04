Anatoly Malykhin predicts easy submission win for ‘Buchecha’ over ‘Reug Reug’: “He is better in every aspect”

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida will submit ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane at ONE Fight Night 13. That’s the view of two-division king Anatoly Malykhin on the Brazilian’s chances at the organization’s upcoming August 4 bill.

The 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion has used his bread and butter to push him to a perfect 4-0 record with a 100 percent finishing rate. And the light heavyweight and heavyweight king thinks his next fight is no different.

During an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, ‘Sladkiy’ admitted that he’s keeping an eye on ‘Buchecha’ as a future challenger to his throne.

At the same time, the Thailand-based superstar, who will be watching from ringside in the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this week, broke down the American Top Team and Evolve MMA athlete’s chances against the Senegalese wrestling tank.

He said:

“I think he will win because he is better in every aspect. I think that he will finish with a submission because his opponent does not have his grappling, and he gets tired very quickly.”

Owning a flawless 13-0 record alongside a similar finishing rate to the BJJ expert, Malykhin recognizes talent when he sees one.

Still, ‘Reug Reug’ could raise questions about 'Buchecha' when they collide inside the Thai capital this week. Unfortunately, it could not be enough to power him to a career-defining win over the mighty Brazilian.

ONE Fight Night 13 will be available live and free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.