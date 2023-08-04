“It will be a good fight” - Anatoly Malykhin looks forward to potential world title fight against BJJ legend ‘Buchecha’

ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin is depending on meeting ‘Buchecha’ in a potential world title clash after the Brazilian’s performance this Friday.

The Russian standout is eager to face the next best thing in the heavyweight division following his thrilling unification victory at ONE Friday Fights 22 last June.

Brazilian MMA rising star Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is perhaps the closest thing to a challenge Malykhin seeks, and if he impresses in his next match against ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane at ONE Fight Night 13, Malykhin said he’ll be happy to face the BJJ legend inside the MMA cage.

Speaking to ONE Championship this week, Malykhin said:

“One day, I will be happy to share the ring with him. It will be a good fight for me and for him, and then the best will win, as they say.”

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida has exceeded expectations in MMA since he retired from grappling in 2020. Following the footsteps of former BJJ stars like American superstar Garry Tonon and Brazilian legend Andre Galvao, the 32-year-old overachiever is confident he’ll etch his name in the history books as a true martial artist.

Four straight wins later, the 17-time BJJ world champion is ready for any situation the matchmakers throw at him. His newest opponent, Oumar Kane, has previously showcased multiple finishes in the sport by either submission or technical knockouts.

Despite his opponent’s wrestling and striking pedigree, the American Top Team representative believes he’ll get the win as soon as the fight hits the ground.

Watch ‘Buchecha’ in action for the first time this year at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Friday, August 4, which will be broadcast live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.