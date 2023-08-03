Anatoly Malykhin warns ‘Buchecha’ not to call him out if he wants to stay undefeated

Two-division ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin gave a stern reminder to Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida about biting off more than he could chew.

The ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight king will once again grace the iconic Lumpinee Stadium this coming Friday as a welcomed spectator for ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

While ‘Sladkiy’ will tune in on the entire action-packed 10-fight card, it’s no secret that his attention will be at its highest on the gargantuan heavyweight showdown.

After a couple of postponements due to injury, ‘Buchecha’ will finally clash with ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane in a possible heavyweight world title eliminator on August 4.

In the event that the Brazilian wins, he’ll extend his undefeated record to 5-0 and be in a prime position to publicly challenge the division’s best, who will be there sitting ringside.

While Malykhin has long been vocal about his admiration for the BJJ legend both as a fighter and a person, he says it will be a bad idea to call him out.

The Russian double champ told the Singapore-based organization in an exclusive interview:

“If ‘Buchecha’ still wants to be undefeated, then he doesn't need to call me out yet.”

Chaos ensued the last time a heavyweight contender called out Malykhin in his ringside interview.

All hell almost broke loose at ONE Fight 12 last month when Amir Aliakbari and Malykhin figured in a fiery exchange after the champ entered the ring and accepted the Iranian’s challenge.

Meanwhile, ‘Buchecha’ claimed in earlier interviews that he won’t be rushing for a world title shot and wants to continue building momentum in his budding MMA career.

Let’s see if he changes his tune if he beats ‘Reug Reug’ this coming Friday.

ONE Fight Night 13 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.