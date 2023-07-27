Fans hyped for the return of ‘Reug Reug’ at ONE Fight Night 13

MMA fans are brimming with excitement as they eagerly await the return of the formidable 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane at ONE Fight Night 13, taking place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

This Senegalese powerhouse holds a special place in the hearts of MMA enthusiasts worldwide, captivating audiences with his ferocious wrestling skills and imposing presence inside the ring.

As evidenced by his last technical knockout over Batradz Gazzaev, which took place on September 29, 2022, at ONE 161: Petchmorakot vs. Tawanchai, ‘Reug Reug’ is indeed no easy heavyweight to contend with.

ONE Championship shared some of his best highlights against Gazzaev on Instagram with the caption that has hyped up Kane’s followers online:

“Are you ready for the return of Reug Reug? 🤩 Catch the Senegalese wrestler colliding with Buchecha at ONE Fight Night 13 on @primevideo on August 4! 💥 @reug_reug1.”

Fight fans immediately responded with the following reactions below:

Fan reactions to Oumar Kane's superhuman strength #1

Fan reaction #2

Fan reaction #3

Heavyweight battles are indeed one of the most entertaining divisions in the combat sports world today. There’s nothing more visceral than watching two extremely tough powerhouses share the competitive cage together to stake their claim for a heavyweight world title opportunity.

It’s been nearly eight months since ‘Reug Reug’s last fight. Despite being plagued by injury, he’s thrilled to jump back into the foray against an opponent he was originally scheduled to fight years before.

So Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida will be ready to hold him off and stop the heavyweight standout from utilizing some of his deadliest weapons. Therefore, what fans will expect to see on August 4, will be nothing short of spectacular.

ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian will broadcast live and for free in North America with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.