‘Buchecha’ has high praise for ‘Reug Reug’: “He is a very tough guy”

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida hasn't tasted defeat in his short yet successful MMA journey, and the Brazilian athlete will be hoping for it to stay that way for years to come.

But before he dreams of the future, the 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion knows he must take out what's next on his plate.

In this case, it's Senegalese powerhouse 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane at ONE Fight Night 13, which emanates live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium next Friday, August 4.

'Buchecha' isn't underestimating what his rival brings to the revered venue, suggesting that his dance partner is worthy of more respect than he deserves.

He told ONE Championship:

“‘Reug Reug’ is a very tough guy. He comes from a good sequence of victories.”

Though the Brazilian athlete has been frustrated by his opposite number in the past due to a pair of canceled bouts, he hasn't lost sight of the quality that he possesses.

Kane has performed to the highest standards inside the circle, winning four of five fights under the ONE Championship spotlight.

Some of those victories have been impressive too, which has led many to believe that he's ready to take the next step of his career - the heavyweight MMA world title.

However, there's only one issue with 'Reug Reug's dream of achieving world championship status, and that is the ground game specialist standing across from him inside the ring next week.

For his part, 'Buchecha' has finished four opponents inside the opening stanza, and another emphatic victory at ONE Fight Night 13 could see him edge closer to the 26-pound gold.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action live and free on Friday, August 4.