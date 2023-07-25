‘Buchecha’ steering clear of world title talk: “I leave it in the hands of my coaches and my manager”

17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and rising ONE Championship heavyweight mixed martial arts star Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida isn’t concerned about the looming possibility of being thrust into a world title opportunity soon.

In fact, the 32-year-old Brazilian martial arts veteran doesn’t even want to think about it.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, ‘Buchecha’ says he tends to focus only on the task at hand, and that’s taking care of business against another dangerous opponent in his next fight.

Almeida said:

“I don’t think about [the World Title], and I don’t care about it. I leave it in the hands of my coaches and my manager.”

Of course, a world title shot may well be within reach, especially of Almeida can impress against his next opponent.

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is set to face Senegalese wrestling champion Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4th.

Riding a four-fight winning streak, all by way of finish, ‘Buchecha’ has made waves since he transitioned to mixed martial arts competition in 2021, leaving behind a legacy in the grappling circuits.

Talks of Almeida being next in line to challenge for the ONE heavyweight crown have been abundant.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

