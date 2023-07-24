‘Buchecha’ admits ‘love for martial arts’ has kept his focus sharp through MMA stint

17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and rising ONE Championship heavyweight mixed martial artist Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida has spent the greater half of his life competing at the highest levels of the grappling circuits.

Many fans consider him to be among the greatest of all time in the sport. He is without a doubt one of the most accomplished, with a grocery list of accolades attached to his name.

But in 2021, Almeida decided to make the transition to mixed martial arts, and embark on a new journey through one of the most competitive arenas in martial arts.

In a recent guest appearance on the Money Moicano Podcast, Almeida said he is able to continue competing at a high level simply because he loves what he’s doing.

‘Buchecha’ said:

“I'm not the guy who's scared or don't wanna do it. I wanna do it and I want to continue fighting. Of course, there's a lot of sacrifice, but it's something that I love.” [14:40 onwards]

The love for the game has manifested into his MMA career thus far, and Almeida is now 4-0 with ONE Championship, with all fights ending by way of finish.

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is set to take on Senegalese wrestling sensation Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda as we deliver you all the news and updates straight from the source inside Lumpinee.