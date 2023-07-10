‘Buchecha’ prepared for 15-minute war against ‘Reug Reug’: “I’ll be ready”

17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and rising ONE Championship heavyweight mixed martial arts contender Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida has finished every opponent he’s faced in the first round since making his MMA debut in September 2021. But the 32-year-old veteran says he expects a much rougher time out against his next opponent.

Almeida is scheduled to face Senegalese wrestling champion Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video next month, and the fight is expected to be a colossal clash of powerful heavyweights.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, Almeida said he believes he may go the distance with ‘Reug Reug’.

‘Buchecha’ said:

“I'll be ready to do the three rounds with him.”

Catch the interview below:

It will be the first time Almeida goes the distance, if it indeed gets that far. Currently, the Brazilian grappling icon hasn’t even gone past the opening round, after completely dominating and finishing his opponents.

‘Buchecha’ just looks absolutely phenomenal as an MMA fighter, and it will be interesting to see just how far he can go. Can Almeida keep his streak of first-round finishes going? Fans won’t have to wait long to find out.

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida will return to action against Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane in a pivotal heavyweight clash at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

