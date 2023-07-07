‘Buchecha’ grateful he doesn’t have to trash talk anyone in ONE Championship

17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and rising ONE Championship heavyweight mixed martial arts star Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is happy he found a home in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Many fighters have praised ONE Championship for bringing the focus back to healthy professional competition, rather than building fake drama and controversy like other promotions just to sell fights. One of those fighters who greatly appreciate this is none other than Almeida himself.

In a recent guest appearance on the Jaxxon Podcast, Almeida said he was glad he could just stay true to himself in ONE Championship.

‘Buchecha’ said:

“I don’t like trash-talking. So I was like ‘You know what, I don’t really need to be that clown that does trash-talking.'”

A gentle giant, Almeida is one of the nicest people you will ever meet who fights for a living. He’s soft spoken and well-mannered, and exudes an air of respect for all of his opponents. His level of humility is also astounding.

But despite all of that, ‘Buchecha’ is no doubt one of the most dangerous heavyweights in the game right now. With a perfect 4-0 record, all finishes, including three wins by submission and one by knockout, Almeida has proven to be a formidable fighter in the Circle.

Fans won’t have to wait long until they see the Brazilian superstar back in action.

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is set to do battle with Senegalese wrestling sensation Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and for free on Amazon Prime Video.

