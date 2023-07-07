‘Buchecha’ on his bread and butter: “Jiu-jitsu is my biggest strength, I will always try to use it”

17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and rising ONE Championship heavyweight mixed martial arts contender Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida will always be known for his otherworldly grappling ability, and he’s totally fine with it.

In fact, when he made the transition from submission grappling to MMA in 2021, Almeida knew he would have to rely on his grappling skills to get the job done against most of his opponents.

In a recent interview with YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, Almeida talked about not feeling any pressure to strike with his adversaries, but instead embracing the fact that he is the superior grappler.

‘Buchecha’ said:

“To be honest, it's a different sport. And that's how I see myself so I don't feel any pressure. But jiu-jitsu is my biggest strength. So I will always try to use it. It's a new sport, it's a different sport. Of course, I have experience. It's a big strength for me, of course, it's a blessing but I don't see it as added pressure.”

Almeida will get the chance to prove his jiu-jitsu is superior once again when he steps into the ONE Championship ring for his next fight.

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is set to face Senegalese wrestling champion Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and for free on Amazon Prime Video.

