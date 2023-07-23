Paradigm shift: ‘Buchecha’ says grapplers have regained their advantages in MMA 

Seventeen-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and surging ONE Championship heavyweight contender Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida has noticed a paradigm shift in mixed martial arts as of late.

Evidenced by a number of key performances at the highest levels, Almeida believes that grapplers have regained their advantages in MMA competition.

In a guest appearance on the Money Moicano Podcast, Almeida talked about what he's noticed about grapplers in MMA and how well they’ve been doing recently.

He said:

“Those guys doing grappling nowadays, I think they're really getting advantage again. Back in the day, they had 100 percent advantage, then the strikers took over. But I think now, who's doing grappling in MMA is having advantage again.”

Catch the interview below:

Of course, there’s no better grappler in MMA right now than ‘Buchecha’ himself, especially at heavyweight, so the 32-year-old knows exactly what he’s talking about.

Furthermore, fighters like No.2-ranked ONE Championship featherweight MMA contender Garry ‘The Lion Killer’ Tonon, ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks, and ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee, who are all primarily grapplers, lend credence to his statement.

‘Buchecha’ will get a chance to prove grapplers now rule MMA once more in his next fight.

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is set to face Senegalese wrestling sensation Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video.