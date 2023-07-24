‘Buchecha’s goal is to put jiu-jitsu to good use against ‘Reug Reug’

17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and rising ONE Championship heavyweight mixed martial arts star Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida won’t pretend he’s something that he’s not when he finds himself in the ring with Senegalese wrestling sensation Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane next week.

In fact, the 32-year-old grappling giant says he will use his superior jiu-jitsu skills as much as possible, and plans to make quick work of ‘Reug Reug’ when the two meet face to face.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Almeida says he plans on being patient, but will capitalize on every opportunity to take ‘Reug Reug’ to the ground and finish him the best way he knows how.

Almeida said:

“Of course, my specialty is jiu-jitsu, and if I can use it in the fight, which will always be my goal, great. But if that’s not possible, I won’t get frustrated.”

Needless to say, fans can expect another grappling masterclass from the 32-year-old legend when he steps into the ONE Championship ring next week.

One of the greatest grapplers of all time, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida, is set to take on Senegal’s Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda as we deliver you all the news and updates straight from the source inside Lumpinee.