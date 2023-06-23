‘Reug Reug’ itching to return to action for his showdown with ‘Buchecha’

‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane is ready to feed off the crowd’s energy in his upcoming fight at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian.

On August 4, ‘Reug Reug’ returns to action for his seventh professional MMA fight and sixth with ONE Championship. The Senegalese superstar must be prepared for a challenge, as he’s been matched up against Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida, a 17x BJJ world champion who hasn’t lost since transitioning to MMA.

Ahead of his must-see heavyweight fight, Kane voiced his excitement on Instagram with a picture that was captioned:

“I can't wait to feel the energy of the crowd again. It will fuel me to another victory #ONEFightNight13”

Oumar Kane made his ONE Championship debut in January 2021 with a 1-0 record in MMA. After securing two first-round finishes, he suffered his first loss against Kirill Grishenko. Since then, the 31-year-old bounced back with two wins, including a unanimous decision against Zhasur Mirzamukhamedov in his last fight.

Meanwhile, Marcus Almeida holds a 4-0 record, with all his fights under the ONE banner. Almeida’s opponents have yet to make the second round, as the BJJ legend has three first-round submissions and one TKO. He last fought in August 2022, submitting Grishenko with a heel hook in one minute and four seconds.

‘Buchecha’ vs. ‘Reug Reug’ will fight in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be watched live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

