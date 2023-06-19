‘Buchecha’ ready to go the full distance with ‘Reug Reug’ if needed

At ONE Fight Night 13, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida will look to secure his fifth consecutive win inside the Circle.

Since transitioning into MMA, the decorated grappler and multi-time world champion has been able to breeze past all four of his previous opponents under the ONE Championship banner.

After winning all four fights via a finish in the opening round, Almeida has been taking some time away from the Circle after his meteoric rise. He wants to ensure that he is well-prepared for the next level of competition.

On August 4th, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the Brazilian will take on a fellow heavyweight finisher in Senegal’s ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane.

With a huge clash in styles between the two men, this is exactly the kind of test that Almeida has been looking for. This will be a fight to prepare him for the elite levels of the division as he attempts to make up for his lack of MMA experience with his ability to evolve quickly.

Having dispatched all of his previous foes in less than three minutes, ‘Buchecha’ knows that he won’t always have things his way inside the Circle. As a result, he is ensuring he can go the full distance if required.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan on YouTube, Buchecha said:

“I'll be ready to do the three rounds with him, whatever situation the fight goes.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

