One step at a time: ‘Buchecha’ laser focused on ‘Reug Reug’ fight

Though there is a huge fight coming up this weekend in his division, Marcus ’Buchecha’ Almeida is only focused on the task at hand.

At ONE Friday Fights 22 this weekend, the heavyweight division will finally crown one true champion when Arjan Bhullar and Anatoly Malykhin unify their world titles. With the fight that the entire division has been waiting on for such a long time finally set to take place, Brazil’s Almeida has got one eye on the matchup.

However, he isn’t letting it take any time away from his own primary focus.

At ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, the submission specialist will look to continue the incredible run he has been on since transitioning to MMA.

Stepping back on the ONE Championship stage, Almeida will look to showcase his constantly evolving overall skillset when he faces Senegalese wrestling powerhouse ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane.

With a win that could secure his status as the next in line for a shot at the world championship, ‘Buchecha’ knows that he cannot afford to lose any focus.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, he spoke about his single-minded approach:

“I'm not the kind of guy who thinks too much ahead. I think about today and not tomorrow. So, today my opponent is Reug Reug. So that's my focus. And after that, we think about the next step.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video membership on August 4.

