‘Buchecha’ loves every part of learning different martial arts

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is enjoying the process of evolving into an MMA world champion.

It has been nearly two years since Almeida made his professional MMA debut in ONE Championship. Safe to say, the 17x BJJ world champion has transitioned beautifully, leading to a first-round finish in all four of his fights. Before looking to secure a potential ONE heavyweight world title shot in his next bout, ‘Buchecha’ did an interview with The MMA Superfan and had this to say:

“I'm really enjoying learning new martial arts, like Muay Thai boxing, and getting my wrestling much better. So I'm just having a good time.”

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida started his MMA venture with back-to-back first-round submissions in 2021 against Anderson ‘Braddock’ Silva and Kang Ji Won. In June 2022, he secured his first TKO finish by taking out Simon Carson at ONE 158. Two months later, the BJJ legend won his latest fight with a first-round heel hook against former heavyweight world title challenger Kirill Grishenko.

On August 4, Almeida returns to action against ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane, a matchup that has been canceled twice in the past. ‘Reug Reug’ holds a ONE record of 3-1, with two wins coming by KO/TKO. Nothing has been confirmed, but the expectation is for the winner to earn a heavyweight title shot.

‘Buchecha’ vs. ‘Reug Reug’ is scheduled for ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video, which will go down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Poll : 0 votes