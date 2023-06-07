BJJ legend ‘Buchecha’ shares one of his life mantras

17-time BJJ world champion and undefeated ONE heavyweight MMA fighter Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida is one of the greatest martial artists of the modern age. His greatness isn't just apparent in his ability to destroy anyone inside a cage, but also in his philosophy and thoughts about life.

His techniques on the mats mirror the greatness of his wisdom. They're both deceptively simple, yet undeniably accurate. In a recent post on Instagram, 'Buchecha' shared a simple truth about winning:

"Winners focus on winning, losers focus on winners!"

If the winningest jiu-jitsu world champion tells you what winners should be doing, you better start listening. It's quite a fundamental yet unbreakable truth: winning requires focus on the goal at hand. Anything other than that is detrimental to the outcome. Things may get complicated in the process, but the goal must be simple and precise. With that said, winning is winning. Nothing else in between.

Speaking of winning, ever since transitioning into MMA in 2021, Almeida has won all four of his wins inside the first round. Within a year under the ONE Championship banner, the Bazilian grappling icon obliterated tip-notch heavyweights, including former ONE interim heavyweight world title contender Kirill Grishenko.

With 17 world championships in Jiujitsu and a clean record in his first year in MMA, 'Buchecha' has become a major threat to anyone wearing gold in his weight class. As of this writing, reigning ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar has a bone to pick with interim world champion Anatoly Makykhin. The two will clash in a unification bout at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23.

Meanwhile, 'Buchecha' will fight his fifth pro-MMA fight against Senegalese wrestling sensation Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane on August 5 at ONE Fight Night 13. Originally scheduled to take place at ONE 156 last year, the bout has been canceled and rescheduled multiple times. If 'Buchecha' blasts through 'Reug Reug' like he did his first four opponents, he might just be looking at his first MMA world title shot.

ONE Fight Night 13 will stream live and free on Prime Video in North America. As for ONE Friday Fights 22, which will air live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand, the event can be viewed on ONE's YouTube channel for free.

