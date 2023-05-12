‘Buchecha’ raves about BJJ vs Senegal wrestling in match vs Reug Reug

ONE heavyweight star Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is excited about the clash of styles between him and his supposedly upcoming opponent Oumar Kane.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post during the historic ONE Fight Night 10 card, the decorated BJJ black belt revealed he’ll be returning to the Circle this August against the man known professionally as ‘Reug Reug’.

While ONE Championship has yet to officially confirm the booking, it seems all roads lead to a massive showdown between these two hulking behemoths, given their respective winning streaks.

For one, ‘Buchecha’ is eager to assert Brazilian jiu-jitsu’s dominance over the feared Senegalese type of wrestling that ‘Reug Reug’ is known for.

The American Top Team representative shared in the same interview:

“It’s going to be Brazilian jiu-jitsu versus Senegal wrestling so it’s a good match-up. I think it’s going to be exciting for everyone watching so I hope it happens.” [2:00 onwards]

After his first two dates with Kane did not push through, ‘Buchecha’ hopes the third time’s the charm for this pivotal heavyweight match-up.

On paper, it’s going to be interesting to see if the Brazilian submission specialist can neutralize the 31-year-old’s punishing pressure and top-heavy game.

While primarily known as grapplers, ‘Buchecha’ and ‘Reug Reug’ have each showcased underrated striking inside the Circle.

Almeida, who has four first-round finishes in four career fights, loves to end fights as quickly as possible using his elite ground mastery.

The 17-time BJJ World champion has also worked hard to sharpen his hands since transitioning full-time to MMA.

‘Reug Reug’, on the other hand, has gone 4-1 in ONE Championship, using his freakish power to record three TKO victories inside the Circle.

Poll : 0 votes