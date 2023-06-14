Superbon wants ringside seat for ONE Fight Night 13 firefight between Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn has a vested interest in the upcoming world title match between reigning featherweight kickboxing king Chingiz Allazov and no.2-ranked contender Marat Grigorian.

Allazov and Grigorian meet at ONE Fight Night 13 this August, in a fight for the ONE gold, and Superbon wants to be ringside.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Superbon said:

“Yes, of course [I’m going to be there]. I'm going to come down and watch closely.” [2:40 onwards]

Of course, Superbon will need to scout his upcoming foe, whoever wins between Allazov and Grigorian. ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong already announced Superbon as next in line for a crack at the featherweight kickboxing world title after his most recent victory.

Superbon Singha Mawynn met no.5-ranked contender ‘Turbine’ Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video, which took place last Friday, June 9, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

After a close first round of back-and-forth action, Superbon unleashed a head kick from hell in the second, knocking Ozcan out cold, his unconscious body left lying on the canvas. It was another spectacular one-kick knockout from Superbon, a move that he has used twice now to great effect.

Whether or not Superbon ends up facing Allazov, the man he lost the belt to earlier this year, or Grigorian, a man he’s already beaten, the 32-year-old Bangkok native says he will be ready.

Meanwhile, fans in the United States and Canada can rewatch all the action of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

