Superbon wants to see Rodtang vs Takeru Segawa: 'I'm going to be excited about this fight'

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn has a very important fight coming up this week, but he still finds time to stay up to date with everything happening in ONE Championship.

ONE Championship recently made headlines when it signed Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa last month. Immediately, talks of a potential megafight between Takeru and reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon began to surface.

Superbon has kept tabs on the news and can’t wait to see this fight come to fruition.

In a recent interview with South China Morning Post, Superbon said that a potential Takeru vs Rodtang megafight would be massive, globally.

The 32-year-old Thai superstar said:

“It depends. For me, that makes the sport grow because there's a superstar in Japan and a lot of Japanese are watching. A lot of people around the world are watching Rodtang fight. I think many people want someone close to Rodtang to fight. And me too, I want to watch this fight. I'm going to be excited about this fight.”

While indeed a Takeru vs. Rodtang matchup would be explosive, Superbon need not look further than his own fight tomorrow night for fireworks.

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and current no.1-ranked kickboxing contender Superbon Singha Mawynn of Thailand is set to lock horns with no.5-ranked ‘Turbine’ Tayfun Ozcan of Turkey and The Netherlands.

The two will square off at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

