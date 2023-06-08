Superbon believes Tayfun Ozcan could follow similar strategy with Marat Grigorian

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is not the least bit worried about his next opponent, ‘Turbine’ Tayfun Ozcan, despite the latter being a very dangerous foe for the Thai star, stylistically.

The 32-year-old Bangkok native is confident he will walk out of the arena with another victory on his resume when the dust settles in the ONE Championship ring on Friday night. It’s because he believes he knows what game plan Ozcan is coming into the fight with.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Superbon said he was certain Ozcan will try to implement the gameplan his former opponent, Marat Grigorian, employed.

Superbon said:

“He studied me when I was fighting Marat. I believe he would try to do the same in this fight.”

Superbon faced Grigorian at the historic ONE X in March of 2022, winning via five-round unanimous decision. Grigorian tried to outwork Superbon, keeping up the pressure on the Thai star from the beginning to the end of the contest, but was ultimately a step behind Superbon.

Superbon would eventually lose the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title to now reigning featherweight king Chingiz Allazov last January, and now the Thai is on the comeback trail.

Now ranked no.1 in the featherweight kickboxing rankings, Superbon Singha Mawynn is set to do battle against no.5-ranked ‘Turbine’ Tayfun Ozcan.

The two elite fighters meet in the ONE Championship ring at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

