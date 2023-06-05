Superbon believes painful defeat to Chingiz Allazov makes him ‘hungrier’ than Tayfun Ozcan

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn believes his harrowing knockout loss to now-reigning featherweight king Chingiz Allazov last January could serve as fuel to the fire burning within him for his next fight.

Superbon suffered a shocking second-round knockout defeat at the hands of Allazov at ONE on Prime Video 6. Allazov dominated nearly the entire fight, sending Superbon into the shadow realm to claim ONE Championship gold, much to the dismay of the Thai fighter’s hometown crowd.

But because of that defeat, Superbon believes he’s coming into his next fight with a little bit of an edge.

Superbon Singha Mawynn is set to face Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superbon said:

“I think I’m hungrier than Ozcan because I lost more painfully.”

Indeed, a loss like the one Superbon suffered against Chingiz Allazov is one that will forever be emblazoned in his memory. However, a much-needed win over Ozcan could diminish the ill-effects somewhat, and the 32-year-old former world champion believes he could even earn another shot at the coveted ONE gold very soon.

