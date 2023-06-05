Superbon wants to eliminate any threats on his way to another shot at the ONE featherweight kickboxing crown

At ONE Fight Night 11, Superbon Singha Mawynn is coming back with a vengeance to prove a point.

In January this year at ONE Fight Night 6, the then-featherweight kickboxing world champion went toe-to-toe with ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix winner Chingiz Allazov.

Although many favored the Thai dynamite to leave the contest with a win, it was Allazov who dethroned the champion in the second round to bag the 26-pound gold.

As the former pound-for-pound number one in the world, the Thai striker is now preparing to make his return. He will look to remind everyone just what he is capable of.

Stepping inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 9 to face Tayfun Ozcan, this is a huge fight for the former champion. While he is no stranger to the spotlight, the pressure of suffering a second defeat in a row does scare him. While a win is all he needs to get back the world championship that he previously held, a loss would only make that task even harder.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superbon spoke about his approach to this fight and the statement that he intends on making:

“I want to take back the belt and defeat everyone in the rankings.”

With Chingiz Allazov looking to make his first title defense at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4 when he faces Marat Grigorian, a win over Ozcan on June 9 could set the former divisional king up perfectly for the title rematch he is chasing down.

ONE Fight Night 11 will be live and free to watch for North American fans with an Amazon Prime membership on June 9.

Poll : 0 votes