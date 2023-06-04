Superbon shows his grit in session with Trainer Gae

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn went toe-to-toe with his legendary coach Trainer Gae ahead of his return to the ring on June 9.

Superbon will return at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at ONE Fight Night 11 on Friday night, five months removed from his devastating knockout loss at the hands of Chingiz Allazov. The Thai sensation will look to get back into the win column as he is set to square off against No.5-ranked featherweight contender Tayfun Ozcan.

Ahead of his highly anticipated return, Superbon was spotted on Instagram engaging in an intense training session with Trainer Gae that quickly caught the attention of fans around the world.

“Shot for shot 😮 Can Superbon outstrike Tayfun Ozcan on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video? 🥊”

Fans on the social media platform took to the comments to share their humorous reaction to the unique training regime.

Instagram user @aidangittings wrote:

“When you’re so good the trainer becomes the trainee”

Another user, @rares.k1, shared their prediction for Superbon’s upcoming clash with Tayfun Ozcan, saying:

“Second round KO win by Superbon!”

Of course, Tayfun Ozcan may have something to say about that prediction.

The Turkish ‘Turbine’ will look to score the biggest win of his kickboxing career on Friday night and potentially establish himself a spot as the next man in line for a ONE world title opportunity. Ozcan has an impressive 84 wins in his career, though he has not fared well inside the circle thus far.

Ozcan is 1-2 under the ONE Championship banner, though to be fair, his two losses came against two of the toughest names in the industry – Marat Grigorian and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

If he can score a win over Superbon, it will likely erase the mistakes of his past and immediately thrust him to the top of the contenders' list.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in US primetime on June 9.

Watch Superbon's fight against Grigorian below:

