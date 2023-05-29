Superbon shows fans his love ahead of ONE Fight Night 11

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn has always had a great relationship with his fans.

Over the last few chapters of his career, the Thai striker has led his supporters on a rollercoaster ride with the highest highs and, unfortunately, some recent lows.

His reign as the featherweight kickboxing titleholder produced some of the most impressive performances the Circle has ever seen, defined by his second round head kick knockout of Giorgio Petrosyan.

At ONE Fight Night 6 in January this year, his reign came to an abrupt end though. The dominant Thai was dethroned by Chingiz Allazov, falling on the opposite end of a devastating knockout while suffering his first defeat under the ONE banner.

However, this has only made his fans rally around him even more, as they hope their star idol completes his comeback trail with ONE gold.

At ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9, he will step inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand to face Turkey’s Tayfun Ozcan.

Ahead of his comeback, Superbon posted a series of images that he took with some of his fans, thanking them for their support and saying that the best is yet to come:

“If you watch my fights you'll see why I am a fan favorite #soon #ONEFightNight11”

ONE Fight Night 11, headlined by Regian Eersel’s lightweight Muay Thai world title defense against Dmitry Menshikov, will air live and free for North American viewers with an Amazon Prime subscription on June 9.

