Watch: Power and precision as Marat Grigorian and Tayfun Ozcan trade at center of the circle

Marat Grigorian and Tayfun Ozcan’s war at ONE on Prime Video 2 proved yet again why ONE Championship's featherweight division is arguably the best in the sport of kickboxing today.

The weight class is star-studded with incredible fighters, including former K-1 world champion Chingiz Allazov, former K-1 MAX world champion Giorgio Petrosyan, and former GLORY titleholder Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. The division is ruled by top pound-for-pound talent Superbon Singha Mawynn.

At ONE on Prime Video 2, two top-ranked kickboxers went to war on the path to prestigious ONE gold. Marat Grigorian and Tayfun Ozcan hold between them multiple kickboxing world titles, making for a matchup between two immensely talented strikers..

This match brought out the best in combat sports. The two combatants traded heavy kicks from a distance, whilst also tightening their range and exchanging bombs with their hands. It was an action-packed affair.

The Armenian-born Grigorian earned a unanimous decision victory and now has his eyes set on getting another shot at the illustrious featherweight kickboxing throne. Plus, he is looking to avenge his latest loss to Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Marat Grigorian seeking revenge against Superbon

Marat Grigorian and Superbon are tied 1-1 in their series against one another. The Hemmers Gym product defeated the Thai star in 2018 with a 30-second KO. Superbon got his revenge earlier this year by defending his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title in a masterclass.

With a win this past week, Grigorian now seeks to face Superbon in a rubber match to settle their head-to-head. In an interview with ONE Championship, the 31-year-old kickboxer discussed his loss to the champ, saying:

“I don’t like to have an excuse about that. He clearly won that fight so it’s over. But I was not myself, how I am really. That’s it. Congratulations to Superbon, but I can’t wait to get the title shot again, where I can show the world what I am about.”

Grigorian is officially ranked No.2 in this talented division. The only fighter ahead of him is Allazov, the winner of the ONE featherweight kickboxing world Grand Prix Championship. The Georgian-born Belarusian was forced to withdraw from his world title shot against Superbon at ONE on Prime Video 2 due to injury. Ultimately, Superbon also had to withdraw from the card because of illness.

With an elite collection of stars on the roster, which was shaken by the results of this past weekend’s events, it will be interesting to see what’s next for the stacked featherweight division.

