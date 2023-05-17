3 fights you should not miss at ONE Fight Night 11

ONE Championship’s United States debut event is one tough act to follow, but the upcoming ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs Menshikov on Prime Video is up for the task.

On June 9, the action returns to the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok for the promotion’s sixth Amazon card of the year headlined by two lightweight world title fights.

Fresh from his knockout victory over Sinsamut Klinmee last March, two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel returns against a promotional newcomer looking to shake things up in the lightweight Muay Thai ranks.

Fan favorite and reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo will also be making his first appearance of 2023 against a fellow Brazilian jiu-jitsu wizard.

With that said, let’s take a look at three fights you should not miss at ONE Fight Night 11. The entire card will air live on US Primetime and free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

#3 Superbon vs Tayfun Ozcan

Superbon Singha Mawynn’s road to redemption begins on June 9. The new year wasn’t exactly kind to the Thai star, as he surrendered the ONE featherweight kickboxing gold strap after being utterly destroyed by Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 last January.

After suffering his first taste of defeat inside the Circle, all eyes will be on the 32-year-old, as the world is eager to see just how he’ll respond now that his cloak of invincibility has been removed.

He’ll be taking on the fifth-ranked Tayfun Ozcan, who will be looking to skyrocket atop the rankings by taking out the former world champion.

Meanwhile, Superbon has laid waste to the opposition in his first three matches under the ONE banner, holding victories over formidable opponents like Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian.

Allazov, on the other hand, is scheduled to make his first world title defense against Grigorian at ONE Fight Night 13 in August.

A decisive victory over Ozcan should build Superbon’s case for a world title shot. If all goes to plan, he wants another crack at 'Chinga' before the year ends.

#2 Kade Ruotolo vs Tommy Langaker

BJJ prodigy Kade Ruotolo is reportedly eyeing an MMA debut in the latter part of the year. But before he can lace up the 4 oz gloves, he must first handle business against Tommy Langaker, who wants to usurp him from the lightweight submission grappling throne.

The Norwegian submission specialist has looked sensational in the Circle, notching victories over Renato Canuto and Uali Kurzhev.

Moreover, it seems that he has a bone to pick with the 20-year-old, after publicly calling him out.

Ruotolo even revealed a dust-up between him and his next challenger during the ADCC World Championship afterparty last year.

All animosity aside, this match-up is a godsend for fans of the grappling arts, considering the elite skillset these two bring to the table.

Both Ruotolo and Langaker are proven submission hunters, who will gun for the finish throughout this 10-minute affair.

#1 Regian Eersel vs Dmitry Menshikov

Regian Eersel has more than lived up to his 'The Immortal' nickname following a 21-fight unbeaten streak, including an immaculate 9-0 run in ONE Championship.

Some of the best strikers on the planet have tried to take out the Surinamese-Dutch fighter but in the end, none of them succeeded.

Now, Dmitry Menshikov will look to accomplish what no other man has been able to do inside the Circle.

Despite being a promotional neophyte, the Russian brings forth an 11-fight winning streak of his own and some battle-tested experience after going toe-to-toe with some elite competition.

Menshikov also trains with the best, having spent time with ONE world champions Chingiz Allazov and Roman Kryklia.

However, he’ll definitely be up for the fight of his life against an adversary with no perceived weaknesses.

Eersel is as savvy as they come, often dissecting his opponents and outsmarting them through five rounds. As we’ve seen in his last fight, the 30-year-old can also capitalize on the smallest openings, as he drilled Sinsamut Klinmee with a wicked body blow to retain his belt.

One thing’s for sure, you do not want to miss this world-class firefight at ONE Fight Night 11.

