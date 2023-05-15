Superbon gets fans hyped for ONE Fight Night 11

Fans are thrilled for Superbon Singha Mawynn’s next ONE Championship fight.

On June 9, Superbon’s fifth promotion kickboxing bout goes down at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video. It’ll be the first time the Thai superstar has fought since losing the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship, and he’s jumping back into deep waters against the number five-ranked Tayfun Ozcan, who holds a promotional record of 1-2.

The Singha Mawynn affiliate posted the ONE Fight Night 11 fight card on Instagram, and fans showcased their excitement by commenting:

“🔥🔥🔥 Let’s go, champ” - Edgar Tabares

“Can’t wait to see your kick knockout 🔥🔥”

“Let’s go champ 🔥 get that belt back! 😈”

“Let’s goooo brother!!! I can’t wait”

The former 2x featherweight kickboxing world champion made his ONE debut in July 2020. Since then, he has emerged as one of the most talented kickboxers on the planet after defeating Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian.

Superbon last fought in January against Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6. The Thai superstar was riding an impressive three-fight win streak and planned to defend his ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship for a third time. Unfortunately for him, Allazov capitalized on the opportunity to become the new world champion.

At ONE Fight Night 11, the 32-year-old looks to get back on track with a win inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

