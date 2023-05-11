Superbon blasts Trainer Gae with perfect flying kick in gorgeous beachfront

Superbon Singha Mawynn let loose with a flying kick on legendary coach Trainer Gae.

After losing his featherweight kickboxing world championship last time out, the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai affiliate is preparing for a comeback in June. The Thai superstar has continued grinding with Trainer Gae, leading to a recent training session on a beautiful beach.

The 32-year-old had fun by recording a video of him landing a flying kick on his coach. ONE shared the footage on Instagram with the caption saying:

“That buildup, though 😂 Superbon’s journey back to the top begins with a high-stakes kickboxing contest against Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video! Who you got?”

Superbon made his ONE Championship debut in July 2020. He won his first three fights against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian. On January 13, the Thai superstar lost the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship when Chingiz Allazov secured a shocking second-round knockout.

The former world champion's next fight will be on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video. He has been matched up against number fifth-ranked Tayfun Ozcan.

Superbon and Ozcan are hell-bent on getting a pivotal win in ONE Championship’s next Amazon card. Both fighters know that a win at ONE Fight Night 11 can have significant implications for the featherweight kickboxing division.

ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Check out the ONE Fight Night 11 fight card below:

