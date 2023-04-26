Thai superstars Nong-O, Superbon looking to link up once more in hunt to reclaim world titles

Nong-O Hama and Superbon Singha Mawynn could be joining forces again to regain their respective world championships.

Earlier this year, the Thai superstars trained together in Thailand to prepare for their world title defenses. Since then, both world-class fighters have lost their thrones, with Superbon losing against Chingiz Allazov in the featherweight kickboxing division and Nong-O losing against Jonathan Haggerty in the bantamweight Muay Thai division.

Now that the former world champions are hungry for revenge, they have shown interest in training together for their comebacks. Superbon started the exchange on Instagram by posting a picture of himself with the caption saying:

“Shall we go to practice together? 😁💪🏽👊🏽”

The 8x bantamweight Muay Thai world champion responded to the post by commenting:

“I’m going.”

Superbon ended the exchange by showcasing his enthusiasm by saying:

“Come on man we gone take it back 💯”

Superbon became the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion when he knocked out Giorgio Petrosyan, considered the greatest kickboxer of all time, in October 2021. The former world champion will have to earn another world title shot after ONE decided Allazov should fight another contender instead of an immediate rematch.

The 32-year-old will return to the circle against No.5-ranked featherweight kickboxer Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

ONE Fight Night 11 is set to go down in the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok and will be streamed live and for free in North America via Prime Video.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear what’s next for Nong-O. The Thai superstar lost his world title last Friday, which means it’ll take some time for him to recover from the vicious knockout against Jonathan Haggerty. With that said, the 36-year-old has vowed to regain the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

