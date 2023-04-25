Nong-O vows to get back ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title

Nong-O Hama plans to continue fighting and work his way back to the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

At 36 years old, the former bantamweight king has solidified himself as one of the greatest Muay Thai artists of all time. As a result, there were questions about his motivation to keep fighting after suffering a shocking knockout loss against Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 9: Nong-O vs. Haggerty on Prime Video.

Now that the dust has settled, the Thai superstar doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. He recently posted an Instagram picture with the caption saying:

“If the heart still beating , I’ll keep fighting 🇹🇭👆🏼”

Heading into ONE Fight Night 9, Nong-O seemed nearly unbeatable. Since joining the promotion in April 2018, he won his first ten bouts, including the last five by KO/TKO. Most fans and analysts knew how dangerous Jonathan Haggerty was, but seeing the Muay Thai legend get knocked out cold was unpredictable.

Meanwhile, Haggerty is a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, but there were questions about how he would do at bantamweight. On April 21, ‘The General’ silenced those doubters and solidified his legacy by winning a second world title at a different weight class.

The question is, what’s next for the former 8x world champion? He could get an immediate rematch against Haggerty, but that’s not guaranteed because the result was decisive. If the Thai legend has to earn a world title shot, the rest of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division better be ready because taking on an extra-motivated Nong-O is a frightening thought.

Watch Jonathan Haggerty's thrilling knockout win below:

Beyond Kickboxing @Beyond_Kick



Jonathan Haggerty shocks the world, knocking out Nong-O in the year's biggest upset. He's your new ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai champion!



#ONEFightNight9 OH. MY. GOD!Jonathan Haggerty shocks the world, knocking out Nong-O in the year's biggest upset. He's your new ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai champion! OH. MY. GOD!Jonathan Haggerty shocks the world, knocking out Nong-O in the year's biggest upset. He's your new ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai champion! #ONEFightNight9 https://t.co/wigKVM3iJK

