Jonathan Haggerty becomes the man after stunning KO of Nong-O

Jonathan Haggerty saw his legend grow by becoming the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion. More so for the manner with which he achieved it.

The British Muay Thai star ran over former division top dog Nong-O Hama in their marquee title clash at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video last week in Bangkok, knocking out the longtime champion in the first round.

Jonathan Haggerty was simply not to be stopped in his push to become ONE world champion once again. He peppered Nong-O with a slew of telling strikes, which even the Thai superstar found tough to find an answer for.

‘The General’ did the previously unthinkable, sending Nong-O to the mat not once or twice, but three times, on his way to claiming the huge KO victory that made him the new division king.

The end came for Nong-O at the 2:40 mark of the first round, where he was dropped for the final time after absorbing a flurry of punches from Jonathan Haggerty.

It was a proud moment for the now-double ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty, who previously held the ONE flyweight Muay Thai gold. To celebrate the win, he posted a photo of himself on Instagram with a caption wdhich read:

“The man that beat the man! DOUBT ME NOW 👑”

Fans took to the comments section, extolling what the United Kingdom fighter had achieved, saying:

“cobra_t006: This was like a replay of Alazov VS Superbon..under dog come flying in none stop pressure non stop punches 3 knock downs and game over KO”

“daddy_whyte_51: You made a believer out of them Wasteman that did not believe in you champ and now your champ don’t waste your time or breath on them champ they don’t deserve your time champ ☝🏾💯✊🏾❤️💪🏾🙌🏾🏆”

“deshawn_whitejr: Best technique in the game”

“taylordaord1: Legend in the game”

Following his victory, ‘The General’ said his latest triumph was a career-defining one for him, something he hopes to build on as he moves forward and climbs further heights.

