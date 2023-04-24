What's next for Jonathan Haggerty?

Jonathan Haggerty shocked the world by defeating Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title this past weekend.

Not only did he stop the Thai legend’s undefeated streak in ONE Championship, he also did it in a stunning knockout performance. The win was so impressive that he even claimed two bonuses amounting to a total of US$100,000.

Of course, with a massive victory comes hungry challengers who are looking to get first dibs on ‘The General’ and his world title. Here are five potential matchups that Jonathan Haggerty could consider next:

#5. Petchtanong Petchfergus

ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus has been training with Nong-O and was quick to call out Jonathan Haggerty soon after the event ended. He hopes to exact revenge for his friend by challenging the newly crowned champ.

On his Instagram page, Petchtanong said:

“You take belt from my brother, I want to see you soon🥊”

Not one to be intimidated, ‘The General’ was quick to respond to the challenge. He replied on the comments section saying:

“I’ll take yours too.”

Whether their match happens in kickboxing or Muay Thai, this will surely be an interesting pairing considering the heat they are developing against each other.

#4. Felipe Lobo

On the same night that Jonathan Haggerty claimed a world title in a second weight class, another bantamweight contender shined with a come-from-behind win.

Felipe Lobo won his third fight in four bouts in ONE Championship, bucking a second-round knockdown and securing a spectacular knockout in the third round against the No.2-ranked Saemapetch Fairtex. The win also gave the Brazilian striker a US$50,000 bonus.

By picking up a win against the top fighter in the division outside Haggerty and Nong-O, the 30-year-old may have also delivered a strong case for a potential world title shot. Haggerty is not known to back down from a challenge, and will no doubt welcome a fight against Lobo.

#3. Fabricio Andrade

ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade was in attendance at ONE Fight Night 9 and saw Jonathan Haggerty’s win right in front of his eyes at ringside.

In his Instagram Stories, ‘Wonder Boy’ called his shot after congratulating Haggerty for his monumental win. In his caption, Andrade said:

“@jhaggerty_ congratulations! Let’s do it in muaythai rules”

During a post-fight interview with Nic Atkin of the South China Morning Post, Haggerty was asked about his thoughts on Andrade’s challenge.

‘The General’ clapped back by saying:

“For one, he saw me in the back room, he didn’t say that. And now you want to say it on social media. That’s cool. If you want it, you can have it. So let’s go.”

Before his rise in MMA, Andrade competed in kickboxing and Muay Thai, holding a record of 40-3. Needless to say, he will not be easy prey for the newly-crowned bantamweight Muay Thai king.

#2. Liam Harrison

British striking legend Liam Harrison was rooting for his countryman to pick up a win, but was not too optimistic about his chances against Nong-O.

However, a potential all-UK matchup is suddenly possible now that Jonathan Haggerty has done the impossible. With ONE Championship’s global expansion, it only makes sense to put the country’s two best strikers in a headlining bout of its first event in the United Kingdom.

Liam Harrison appears to be interested in the idea and even provided a timeline for their potential dance. In the caption, ‘Hitman’ said:

“You are the man congratulations….have 1 defense maybe against Lobo he just earned that tonight and I’ll have a comeback fight so I can get moving again. Then early next year let’s make this happen in the UK when I’m back fully fit and knocked the ring rust off….”

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong seems on board as well, commenting fire emojis on Harrison’s status. All that’s left probably is ink to paper for this match to happen.

#1. Nong-O Hama

Nong-O Hama ruled over the bantamweight Muay Thai division with an iron fist, defeating 10 other opponents who stood across from him. That was until Jonathan Haggerty decided it’s his division now.

Despite losing via knockout, Nong-O has more than proven that he deserves an immediate rematch for the world title that only he has held before this weekend. He was on a hot streak of his own, riding five consecutive stoppages in ONE Championship.

While he was beaten, it doesn’t look like Nong-O is planning to stay down for a long time. On his Instagram page, he shared a photo of himself with a message saying:

“If the heart still beating , I’ll keep fighting.”

It will ultimately be up to ONE Championship, but Jonathan Haggerty certainly welcomes the opportunity to share the stage with Nong-O once again if he wants it.

