Fabricio Andrade wants super fight against new bantamweight Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty

Newly crowned ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty can expect a plethora of big names to come out of the woodwork calling him out, now that he’s the new king of the division.

But one man, at the very least, is not who you would expect. It seems, reigning ONE bantamweight world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade, the division’s king in MMA, wants the smoke.

The 25-year-old Brazilian was in attendance at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium when Haggerty made history last Friday night, knocking out legendary Nong-O Hama to capture ONE gold. Following Haggerty’s victory, Andrade took to social media to congratulate ‘The General’, but also to offer an interesting proposition.

‘Wonder Boy’ posted on his Instagram stories:

“@jhaggerty_ congratulations! Let’s do it in muaythai rules”

Via Fabricio Andrade Instagram Stories

Andrade has lived in Thailand for years now, whilst training at the renowned Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket. As such, he’s been exposed to high levels of Muay Thai and kickboxing, which Thai fighters are known for. In addition, he also used to compete in kickboxing, before he came to ONE Championship to compete in MMA.

A potential showdown between two bantamweight kings in different sports pits Haggerty and Andrade against each other in an interesting matchup.

Haggerty stopped Nong-O in the first-round, sending shockwaves throughout the pro-Nong-O crowd in-stadium, after the Thai legend was slumped over unconscious from a Haggerty right hand.

It was so silent in the arena from the shocker, that you could hear a pin drop.

Meanwhile, Andrade enjoyed the festivities from ringside, as he sat next to reigning ONE light heavyweight world champion and current ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin in the front row.

