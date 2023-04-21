Liam Harrison hopes Jonathan Haggerty beats Nong-O but says he "can’t bet against" Thai legend

Veteran striker Liam Harrison is rallying behind fellow British fighter Jonathan Haggerty as he takes his shot at the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against reigning champion Nong-O Hama this weekend. However, he says it would not come easy against a true legend.

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai king Haggerty seeks to become a two-division ONE world champion when he collides with Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video on April 21 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The contest will serve as the headlining fight for the event, which will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Seeing how determined Jonathan Haggerty is heading into the contest, Harrison hopes ‘The General’ breaks through and wins, but at the same time admits that he sees Nong-O not giving up his title easily.

‘Hitman’ told ONE Championship in an interview:

“Nong-O’s obviously the clear favorite. I hope Haggerty uses this as some sort of fuel, then he could pull something out of the bag. But you can’t bet against Nong-O. After what his previous performances in this division [have looked like], you can’t bet against him.”

In the lead-up to the fight, Jonathan Haggerty expressed that now is the time for him to return as ONE champion. He believes that youth and hunger are on his side and are something that he will look to tap into as he goes for the bantamweight Muay Thai gold.

While champion since 2019, Nong-O reiterated that the fire to remain as division king is still burning and that he is hell bent on holding on to his world title for as long as he can.

