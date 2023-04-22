ONE Fight Night 9 results: Who took home the $50,000 bonuses?

"The Meca of Muay Thai" Lumpinee Stadium was once again treated to nine world-class combat sports action at ONE Fight Night 9: Nong-O vs. Haggerty on Prime Video.

In the main event, Jonathan Haggerty did the unthinkable, ending Nong-O Hama’s reign of terror with a fearsome first-round KO to become the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin.

As always, the Singapore-based promotion rewarded some of its most valiant warriors who left everything on the line to come up with exhilarating performances.

Aside from Haggerty, modern-day gladiators Jhanlo Mark Sangiao, Isi Fitikefu, and Felipe Lobo all took home hard-earned performance bonuses from the generous ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong.

Let’s take a look at how these fine gentlemen earned the extra dough at ONE Fight Night 9.

#4. Jhanlo Mark Sangiao collects second-straight performance incentive

The Prince of Team Lakay is making a habit of cashing in $50,000 bonus cheques.

After collecting a hefty reward for his decimation of Anacleto Lauron last year, Jhanlo Mark Sangiao secured another bag by submitting Matthias Farinelli in less than a minute.

‘The Machine’ took home the Argentinian’s leg back to the Philippines with a nasty kneebar finish.

The 20-year-old phenom was extremely gracious after hearing the news from Mitch Chilson, saying:

“Again, thank you so much sir Chatri and ONE Championship. You’re building my future. I can’t thank you enough”.

#3. Isi Fitikefu can’t believe he won 50k

Isi Fitikefu thought Mitch Chilson was messing with him after being told he just won $50,000 after registering his first win inside the circle.

‘Doxz’ took out the dangerous Valmir Da Silva with a textbook rear-naked choke.

The BJJ black belt could do no wrong on the ground, peeling away ‘Junior’s defenses and forcing him to tap with a palm-to-palm grip finish.

In a state of disbelief after the fight, the Australian-Tongan said:

“Is that real?! You’re telling the truth?”

#2. Felipe Lobo does his best ‘Wonder Boy’ impression

Felipe Lobo spent the bulk of his training camp with ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade, and it definitely paid dividends.

‘Demolition Man’ looked like ‘Wonder Boy’ when he blasted the No.1 ranked Saemapetch Fairtex with one violent finish.

Saemapetch was clearly out on his feet after absorbing a powerful right cross.

Lobo’s strikes came so fast that the Thai contender received two more undefended shots near the ring ropes before he went crashing down.

Lobo was all smiles after taking home the $50,000 bonus, saying:

“Thank you ONE Championship, Thank you Chartri. I'm very grateful for what you guys are doing for us fighters.”

#1. Jonathan Haggerty shocks the world (again)

Jonathan Haggerty reminded everyone that his upset win over Sam-A Gaiyanghadao was no fluke.

‘The General’ registered another career-defining win on Friday, easily knocking down Nong-O Hama thrice in one round to secure 26 pounds of solid gold.

The defiant English striker remained unfazed by Nong-O’s credentials and put on the best performance of his life.

After dropping bombs in rapid succession to flatten Nong-O twice, Haggerty went for the kill with less than 30 seconds left.

Nong-O dynasty came crashing down courtesy of a brutal barrage, capped off by a sinister one-two combo.

It’s only fitting for a knockout win like that to be rewarded in full. After his brilliant performance, the now two-division world champion took home a mammoth $100,000 bonus.

