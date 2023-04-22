ONE Fight Night 9 recap and results: Jonathan Haggerty faceplants Nong-O Hama in one round

Jonathan Haggerty slayed the giant with an upset for the ages and became a historic two-division world champion at ONE Fight Night 9.

‘The General’ silenced the crowd at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on Friday, decimating the no-longer immortal Nong-O Hama and becoming the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion in the most emphatic way imaginable.

The former ONE flyweight king, who visibly towered over the Thai legend, used his length masterfully and landed his signature teeps from the outside.

‘The General’ sent a message early on and caught one of Nong-O’s kicks and put him down momentarily with a chopping leg kick. Not to be outdone, Nong-O landed meat to the bone with thudding kicks of his own. However, that was the only significant shot he landed all evening.

It was a complete takeover for the English challenger, as he landed a swift blow to the body followed simultaneously by a right cross to Nong-O’s exposed chin.

The Thai hero was staring at the arena lights after that big hit but somehow survived the count.

Still on wobbly legs, Nong-O got trapped near the ring ropes and ate a textbook one-two from Haggerty, and fell down a second time.

With the three-knockdown rule in effect, Haggerty seized the biggest moment of his life. He pounced right away and landed heavy rights and a piercing elbow to lower Nong-O’s guard.

The once invincible champion faceplanted after eating another shot, effectively ending the dynasty.

Final result: Jonathan Haggerty defeats Nong-O Hama vía knockout at 2:40 of round one to claim the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title

After spoiling Nong-O Hama’s immaculate 10-0 run in ONE Championship, Haggerty deservingly took home a massive bounty worth $100,000 USD from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

He told Mitch Chilson in his post-fight interview:

"To beat Nong-O, that is a legend. Growing up, watching him since a young age, I just realized it's been written all over again, Sam-A all over again. I was destined for this, and I worked so, so hard. I dedicated my life to this."

ONE Fight Night 9 full results

Jonathan Haggerty defeats Nong-O Hama vía knockout at 2:40 of round one (ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title)

Halil Amir defeats Maurice Abevi via unanimous decision (lightweight MMA)

Bokang 'Little Giant' Masunyane defeats Hiroba Minowa via unanimous decision (strawweight MMA)

Felipe 'Demolition Man' Lobo defeats Saemapetch Fairtex via knockout at 1:56 of round three (bantamweight Muay Thai)

Denice 'The Menace' Zamboanga defeats Julie Mezabarba via unanimous decision (atomweight MMA)

Isi 'Doxz' Fitikefu defeats Valmir 'Junior' Da Silva via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:15 of round one (welterweight MMA)

Meng Bo defeats Dayane 'Day Monster' Cardoso via unanimous decision (women’s strawweight MMA)

Asa 'The American Ninja' Ten Pow defeats Han Zi Hao via TKO at 0:52 of round three (catcweight Muat Thai -149 lbs)

Jhanlo Mark 'The Machine' Sangiao defeats Matias 'El Rasta' Farinelli via submission (kneebar) at 0:58 of round one (Catchweight MMA 150 lbs)

