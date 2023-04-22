ONE Fight Night 9 results: Jhanlo Mark Sangiao vs Matias Farinelli

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao scored his sixth-straight career win on Friday night in the ONE Fight Night 9 opening contest.

Sangiao came out and immediately put his wide array of kicks on display before closing the distance and scoring an early takedown. Fishing for a knee bar, the two fighters got tied up in the ring ropes. After a reset by referee Olivier Coste, it was just another few seconds before ‘The Machine’ was able to cinch in the submission attempt and get the tap out less than a minute into the bout.

Official Result: Jhanlo Mark Sangiao defeated Matias Farinelli via submission (kneebar) at 0:58 of Round 1.

Fortunately, Farinelli was able to get back on his feet following the brutal submission, but he was noticeably limping as he exited the ring.

With the victory, Jhanlo Mark Sangiao kept his undefeated streak intact. The Team Lakay standout is now 3-0 under the One Championship banner and will likely see a big leap in competition the next time he steps inside the Circle.

Speaking with ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson following his impressive first-round finish, Sangiao was asked who he would like to compete against next:

“I just want to keep on playing, keep on playing. I want to thank sir Chatri [Sityodtong] too because he put me again in the ring. It’s so nice to fight. It’s an honor to fight in a big stadium like this in Lumpinee Stadium. It’s an honor.”

Before exiting the ring, Sangiao received word that he had earned a $50,000 bonus from ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his incredible performance.

“Again, thank you so much sir Chatri, and ONE Championship. You’re building my future. I can’t thank you enough”.

