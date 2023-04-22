ONE Fight Night 9 results: Isi Fitikefu vs Valmir Da Silva

Isi Fitikefu scored a first-round submission victory over Valmir Da Silva at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday night.

Fitikefu came out and immediately closed the distance, looking to put his BJJ black belt to use. Getting Da Silva to the ground, Fitikefu went to work on the mat. However, Da Silva did a good job of controlling Fitikefu’s arms to prevent the Tongan-Aussie from doing any significant damage.

Da Silva was seemingly content with holding his defensive position on the ground. However, as Fitikefu attempted to advance, Da Silva instinctively gave up his back, giving ‘Doxz’ an opening.

Cinching his arm under the chin of Da Silva, Fitikefu cranked with everything he had. Da Silva did a good job of defending initially, but before long, he was forced to tap out with 45 seconds left in the opening round.

Official Result: Isi Fitikefu defeated Valmir Da Silva via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:15 of Round 1.

With the win, Fitikefu scored his first victory under the ONE Championship banner after coming up short in his promotional debut. ‘Doxz’ moved to 8-1 in his mixed martial arts career.

For his efforts, Isi Fitikefu was awarded a $50,000 performance from ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong. Informed of his newfound wealth by ONE commentator Mitch Chilson, Fitikefu initially thought ‘The Dragon’ was pulling his leg.

“Is that real,” Fitikefu asked upon hearing the news. Chilson assured him that it was very real.

His opponent, Valmir Da Silva, fell to 1-2 inside the Circle, having already suffered another first-round defeat at the hands of former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam.

