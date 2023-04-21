WATCH: ONE Fight Night 9 ceremonial weigh-ins and official results

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama and former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty have both made weight and hydration ahead of their main event clash at ONE Fight Night 9 tonight in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nong-O and Haggerty will do battle for the bantamweight Muay Thai belt at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium tonight, April 21. The event will stream live and for free to fans in the United States and Canada via Amazon Prime.

Nong-O stepped onto the scales at 144 lbs. with a hydration value of 1.0156. Haggerty clocked in at 143.5 lbs. with a hydration value of 1.0023. Both men looked very strong and fresh, and despite coming in leaner, Haggerty actually appeared the much larger man during face-offs.

ONE Championship posted a video of the ceremonial weigh-ins today, check it out here.

Official weight and hydration results for ONE Fight Night 9

Muay Thai - Bantamweight (Over 135 lbs - 145 lbs)

Nong-O Hama (144.00, 1.0156) vs. Jonathan Haggerty (143.50, 1.0023)

MMA - Lightweight (Over 155 lbs - 170 lbs)

Halil Amir (168.50, 1.0248) vs. Maurice Abevi (169.00, 1.0107)

MMA - Strawweight (Over 115 lbs - 125 lbs)

Bokang Masunyane (123.25, 1.0070) vs. Hiroba Minowa (124.75, 1.0078)

Muay Thai - Bantamweight (Over 135 lbs - 145 lbs)

Saemapetch Fairtex (145.00, 1.0140) vs. Felipe Lobo (143.75, 1.0132)

MMA - Atomweight (Over 105 lbs - 115 lbs)

Denice Zamboanga (114.25, 1.0107) vs. Julie Mezabarba (115.00, 1.0036)

MMA - Welterweight (Over 170 lbs - 185 lbs)

Isi Fitikefu (185.00, 1.0218) vs. Valmir Da Silva (182.25, 1.0023)

MMA - Strawweight (Over 115 lbs - 125 lbs)

Meng Bo (124.25, 1.0214) vs. Dayane Cardoso (125.00, 1.0023)

Muay Thai - Catchweight (149.50 lbs)*

Han Zi Hao (149.50, 1.0083) vs. Asa Ten Pow (145.25, 1.0241)

MMA - Catchweight (149.75 lbs)**

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao (143.00, 1.0112) vs. Matias Farinelli (149.75, 1.0031)

*Both athletes missed weight. The bout will now proceed at a catchweight of 149.50 lbs.

**Matias Farinelli missed weight, and as a result, will forfeit 25% of his purse to Jhanlo Mark Sangiao. The bout will now proceed at a catchweight of 149.75 lbs.

