Relive all the best highlights from a historic ONE Fight Night 9 card

Historic would be the singular word to describe just how ONE Fight Night 9 went down this past weekend.

The iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium played host to a British uprising when Jonathan Haggerty took the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title from Nong-O Hama via spectacular knockout.

Haggerty, who was seen as the underdog heading into the match, stunned the world when he slept the man widely considered among the greatest Muay Thai artists of all time.

ONE Championship, just hours after the event, released a compilation of the best highlights from the card. Starting the reel, of course, was Jonathan Haggerty’s conquest of Nong-O.

“Relive all the best moments from a wild night of martial arts action in the legendary Lumpinee Stadium at ONE Fight Night 9: Nong-O vs. Haggerty!”

The main event, though, wasn’t the only fight that saw an unbelievable upset. Brazilian striker Felipe Lobo scored a come-from-behind win when he knocked out Saemapetch Fairtex down the card.

Lobo, who’s a former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger, was knocked down in the second round but came marauding in the third and knocked out Fairtex.

Asa Ten Pow’s insane knockout win over Han Zi Hao, Jhanlo Mark Sangiao’s brutal submission victory over Matias Farinelli, and Isi Fitikefu’s rear-naked choke finish of Valmir Da Silva were also heavily featured in the compilation.

The highlight reel also looked back at Halil Amir’s tense unanimous decision win over Maurice Abevi, Denice Zamboanga’s dominance over Julie Mezabarba, Bokang Masunyane’s fast-paced battle with Hiroba Minowa, and Meng Bo’s brawl against Dayane Cardoso.

Check out the entire video below:

