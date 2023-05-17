Kade Ruotolo says it’s “all good” between him and Tommy Langaker after tension at ADCC afterparty

Kade Ruotolo revealed that things between himself and his next opponent, Tommy Langaker, are all good after an intense meeting at an ADCC afterparty.

The 20-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu star will be back in action on June 9 as ONE Championship returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video. The event is scheduled to be headlined by a highly anticipated ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title fight as reigning champion Regian Eersel puts his title on the line against Russian striker Dmitry Menshikov.

In the co-main event, Kade Ruotolo will defend his ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship against Norway’s Tommy Langaker. The 121-win veteran has earned back-to-back victories inside the circle, securing his spot as the next man in line to challenge Ruotolo for his 26 pounds of gold.

With just a few short weeks before their clash in the cade, Kade Ruotolo spoke with ONE Championship, detailing an intense moment he and Langaker shared during an ADCC afterparty. Despite sharing words in person, the two later buried the hatchet.

“It was pretty funny. We messaged each other afterward. It was all good, but it just kind of created a little bit of tension.”

Kade Ruotolo will go into his bout with Tommy Langaker riding a three-fight win streak under the ONE Championship banner, earning wins over Shinya Aoki, Uali Kurzhev, and Matheus Gabriel. A month before becoming a ONE world champion, Ruotolo made history by becoming the youngest ADCC world champion of all time.

Ruotolo will look to keep his incredible run going as he faces a well-rounded and accomplished grappling in Tommy Langaker next month. Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

