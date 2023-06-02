Tayfun Ozcan counting down the days before he takes on Superbon

Fans showed support for Tayfun Ozcan ahead of his upcoming fight at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

On June 9, Ozcan has a massive opportunity in his fourth ONE Championship kickboxing bout. The 31-year-old has been matched up against Superbon Singha Mawynn, who lost the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship in his last fight. ‘Turbine’ recently updated his fans on Instagram with two training photos. He added the caption:

“10 days left for my fight in Bangkok, Thailand. More than ready @xxlnutrition #Ready#time ✈️”

Fans filled the comments section with support for Ozcan, including some saying:

Tayfun Ozcan made his ONE debut in October 2021, losing against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong by split decision. Four months later, Ozcan secured a spot in the featherweight kickboxing rankings with a unanimous decision win against Enriko Kehl. ‘Turbine’ last fought in September 2022, losing against the world-renowned Marat Grigorian in a tightly fought contest.

Meanwhile, Superbon seemed nearly unbeatable after starting his ONE tenure with wins against Sitthichai, Grigorian, and Giorgio Petrosyan. On January 13, the Thai superstar's career was turned upside down when Chingiz Allazov secured a second-round knockout to become the new featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Superbon vs. Tayfun Ozcan is scheduled for June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featuring two world championships can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

