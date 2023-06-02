3 keys to victory for Tayfun Ozcan versus Superbon

Tayfun Ozcan is gearing up for the toughest test of his career, which gets underway inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 9.

The Dutch-Turkish sensation hasn't enjoyed the brightest of starts at the Singapore-based organization, going down twice in three fights thus far.

However, all that can be brushed aside if he registers a monumental win against former featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn in the mecca of Muay Thai next week.

Ahead of this tie at ONE Fight Night 11, which will be live and free to watch for North American fans with an Amazon Prime subscription, we preview three keys to victory for the talented 31-year-old striker.

#3. Landing with more accuracy

Because of how efficiently Superbon moves when he backpedals or advances, this would be one of the first things Tayfun Ozcan must overcome inside the Thai capital next week.

There’s no such thing as landing lucky strikes against the Thai, but Ozcan’s capacious combinations definitely have the tendency to hit the mark at least three out of five times.

While he normally relies on more power than accuracy, he should switch tactics to keep himself firing on all cylinders in the later rounds. Simply because Superbon might not be a static target or prey to any of Ozcan’s initial attacks.

However, if the former kingpin does succumb to Tayfun Ozcan’s power in the first couple of rounds, the latter throwing everything with ultra-precision could gain him an early ticket back home.

#2. Managing the distance

Both men share a similar frame and reach, which could prove to be a tricky task for Tayfun Ozcan when he wades into enemy territory.

Superbon loves dictating the tempo of his bouts with push kicks and loads of movement to ensure he keeps his opponents puzzled as to what may land next. Still, that shouldn’t be too much of a concern for a man packed with unorthodox tools such as ‘Turbine’.

The Siam Gym athlete must utilize his outside attacks to cut every angle Superbon creates. If the Thai pivots to the left he should uncork right kicks or punches, or vice versa, to lock the No.1-ranked contender right in the pocket.

From there, he’ll have him right where he wants him to be – at the end of his devastating KO power via punches, knees, or kicks.

#1. Staying away from Superbon’s right belter

Of course, it goes without saying that Superbon’s right leg is a thing of beauty – a weapon of mass destruction that repeatedly powers him to bout-ending victories.

As such, Tayfun Ozcan shouldn’t open himself to any chance that could see him land on the wrong end of his opponent’s trademark weapon at ONE Fight Night 11.

‘Turbine’ should always keep his guard high while maintaining a high fight IQ. Superbon is industrious when attempting to find a home with his right leg, and he will fancy his chances against the Dutch-Turkish representative’s preference to swing wild leather – which leaves his defense wide open – at every opportunity.

But if he can merge his power, and accuracy, and maintain a good distance throughout the scheduled three-round war, there’s every reason to believe he could pull a huge upset come Friday, June 9.

