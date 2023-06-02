Tayfun Ozcan irons out his mindset ahead of ONE Fight Night 11

Turkish striker and ONE featherweight kickboxer Tayfun Ozcan is gearing up for a high-profile clash with former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn. At ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov, Ozcan will clash with the former ONE featherweight kickboxing king on the main card.

Both fighters are coming off losses in ONE Championship and 'The Turbine' is definitely going in with a chip on his shoulder. Being a man with something to prove, the Turkish star is relishing his underdog status.

Check out the Instagram story below:

Tayfun Ozcan's Instagram story

Tayfun Ozcan made his promotional debut in ONE Championship in October 202. He lost a hotly-contested bout against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. Four months later, Ozacan returned and faced Enriko Kehl to secure his first promotional win. ‘The Turbine’ last fought in ONE Championship in September last year, losing via a unanimous decision against former world title challenger Marat Grigorian.

Ahead of his high-stakes bout with Superbon, Ozcan was seen showcasing his world-class skills in a vide posted by ONE Championship:

“Power shots 💪🦵 Can the fifth-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender shock Superbon at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video? @tayfunozcan91”

Ozcan is looking sharp ahead of ONE Fight Night 11. Not only does he share a similar spot as his opponent in the sense that they are coming off losses, Tayfun Ozcan vs. Superbon has the makings of a Fight of the Year candidate. Both fighters have something to prove and are more than eager to get back in the winning column. This bout will surely be a treat.

The featherweight kickboxing bout is scheduled for ONE Fight Night 11, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on June 9. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

