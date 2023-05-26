3 keys to victory for Superbon against Tayfun Ozcan

Superbon Singha Mawynn knows he has to earn a win at ONE Fight Night 11 to stay relevant in world title discussions, and that's what he plans to do on Friday, June 9.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing king faces Dutch-Turkish sensation Tayfun Ozcan on the night's seventh battle, a couple of fights before Regian Eersel and Dmitry Menshikov will bring down the roof of the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in the main event.

Here are three ways the Singha Mawynn representative can possibly punch another ticket to the world title in his clash against Ozcan next month.

#3. His massive fight IQ

It isn’t hard to pick out what exactly makes Superbon such an entertaining fighter.

The Thai dynamo surely isn't a boring star to watch, and his efficiency in every inch of his arsenal and how he combines everything into perfection make him look like a human kickboxing computer, all thanks to his massive fight IQ, which he has repeatedly shown during his tenure in the Singapore-based promotion.

Some of his greatest strengths that have propelled him to the pinnacle of his time in ONE are his footwork and counter-attacks.

In addition to his intelligent offensive tactics, the 32-year-old can do wonders when he’s operating off the back foot.

#2. His ability to manage the distance

Oftentimes, Superbon doesn’t get tied into a fight in the phone booth because of how he effortlessly manages the distance of a battle.

Whether it comes against a bigger or smaller opponent, Superbon always advances with intelligence before taking a step back to draw his rival into range.

Even when he’s letting his kicks and fists loose, the Thai’s ability to stay light on the feet allows him to pivot, counter, and retreat, which in turn, helps him keep his fight just where he wants them to be.

#1. His unforgiving right kicks

This one doesn’t need an introduction. However, if you still aren’t sure, just rewatch his head kick KO of Giorgio Petrosyan when he claimed the featherweight kickboxing gold at ONE: First Strike in October 2021.

Superbon used his push kicks to set himself up for his venomous right roundhouse kicks that landed on the shin, body, and jaw of the modern-day kickboxing GOAT.

He’s also used that trademark weapon to good use against powerhouse names like Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Marat Grigorian.

He has a knack for completely exhausting his opponent’s legs before he switches targets to the body or head.

If Superbon can force Ozcan to drop his guard to protect his midsection or minimalize his damage on the legs, there’s every chance that Superbon will let one of his head kicks rip when the pair meet at ONE Fight Night 11.

Fans in North America can watch the entire card live and for free with a Prime Video subscription.

