Superbon shows perfect bag drills during workout

With more videos constantly being posted on his Instagram page of work being done in the gym, fans are starting to get excited about the return of "Superbon" Singha Mawynn.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion has been giving his followers an insight into the work he's doing ahead of his highly-anticipated comeback through short training videos.

The most recent of which shows the Thai superstar practicing combinations on the bag and while he isn’t throwing shots with bad intentions behind them, his fluid movement is impressive enough.

Check out the short video below:

One fan, andradeneto27, commented below the post:

“Very good champ. Its becoming better on boxing too 👏👏🔥🔥”

After going on an incredible run in ONE Championship as the featherweight world champion, that saw him pick up wins over the likes of Giorgio Petrosyan and Marat Grigorian, " Superbon" tasted defeat in his last bout.

At ONE Fight Night 6 in January, the champion was dethroned by Chingiz Allazov in their long-anticipated match-up between two of the top strikers in the world.

In the fight, Allazov’s speed and power proved to be the difference between the two as he relentlessly pressured the champion early, not letting him get into a rhythm where he can start to set-up his devastating kicks.

Ahead of his return, it is clear that the "Superbon" has been working to improve his hands so that when he steps inside the circle, he can be dangerous in whichever range he chooses.

Chingiz Allazov is yet to defend his world championship, with some fans suggesting that a rematch between the two could be the best option for both men.

